DENVER (KDVR) — Today kicks off a warm stretch through next week.

Denver’s current average high temperature is in the upper 60s but today will be in the upper 80s, looking to break our record high of 87 set in 1989.

Along with the warmth, the wind is picking up. Gusty conditions this weekend as a “cool” front moves through tonight with some moisture mainly for the mountain peaks.

Main concern will be the high fire danger so no outdoor burning or any activities that can produce a spark this weekend.

There could be a few passing showers this evening into Sunday morning (10%) along the northern border closer to Wyoming and Nebraska. But, the rest of the Front Range will be dry.

And we stay that way through next week – warm, windy, and mainly dry.