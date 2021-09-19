Warm and windy Sunday before cold front brings big changes

DENVER (KDVR) — We have another warm to hot day across Colorado before a cold front switches our seasons again.

Temperatures will cool down slightly today but will still be running about 10 degrees above the average high of 79 degrees this time of year.

It will be gusty, dry and mostly sunny on the Front Range and eastern plains but parts of the mountains will see scattered showers and storms.

A strong cold front will move in overnight and push through tomorrow bringing more strong winds, much cooler temperatures and scattered showers.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for those in purple for temps dipping below freezing so take care of sensitive plants and any outdoor plumbing.

Some of these showers will be in the form of snow in Colorado’s central and northern mountains above 8,000 feet. However, there will only be light accumulation and no big travel impacts are expected.

Denver has a thunderstorm chance Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday stays cool with dry conditions returning. On Wednesday, the official first day of fall, temperatures climb back into the 80s through Friday.