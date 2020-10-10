Warm and Windy Saturday, Cold Front Sunday

We continue with the warm, dry, and smoky conditions to start off the weekend. Saturday reaches the mid 80s again with some passing clouds and patchy smoke.

Winds will be breezy today but picking up tonight and changing direction Sunday morning. We are tracking a cold front which looks to move into the mountains early Sunday with rain and snow in the central and northern areas. Accumulation looks light with about 2″ possible up high on the peaks with colder and windy conditions.

For Denver, the cold front moves across in the afternoon. We will have passing clouds and some gusty wind. A brief light shower can not be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures top off in the 70s.

Behind the front on Monday, we are expecting highs in the upper 60s with breezy and sunny conditions. It will be dry again next week with 70s for the middle of the week and cooler 60s again to end out the work week.