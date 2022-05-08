DENVER (KDVR) — Not as hot as yesterday but another warm and windy one for Mother’s Day.

From all the warmth and wind we have elevated fire danger and high wind concerns.

Most are staying dry today but the northern mountains can see some light snow showers into midday and then again tonight into Monday midday. Not much accumulation expected.

Not much change this week as we are staying in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday with breezy winds. Wednesday we heat up with strong winds as our next system approaches!

Thursday we start to “cool” off into the weekend.