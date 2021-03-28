Warm and windy ahead of strong cold front late Monday

The warming trend will continue today with high temperatures hitting the mid 60s in Denver. There will be sunshine and dry weather with breezy winds up to 25 mph.

The wind will increase on Monday as a cold front approaches Colorado.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph on the Front Range with temperatures reaching the low 70s before the cold air moves in.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s on Tuesday with rain and snow shower chances. This won’t be a big storm for Colorado but will bring the only shot of moisture in the next seven days. An idea of snowfall totals as of now:

Warmer and drier weather return on Wednesday. Temperatures will be back near 70 on Friday and Saturday.