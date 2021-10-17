Warm and windy ahead of cold front Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the upper-70s with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside and for the Broncos game.

Monday’s weather looks similar, with highs in the 70s and dry conditions, but it will be windy at times.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and precipitation chances. The best chance for precipitation will stay in the mountains, where 1-5 inches of snow is possible.

The lower elevations could see an isolated shower, but most places will stay dry.

Highs will stay in the 60s through Friday with dry weather into next weekend.