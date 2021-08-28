Warm and sunny with low 90s for Saturday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) – It will be a warm and sunny Saturday across the Front Range.

We’ll see temperatures reaching into the low 90s by Saturday afternoon. Very isolated storms are possible this afternoon and this evening, with a few becoming severe over the Eastern Plains.

Wildfire smoke from California settles back into the state throughout the day. For the Front Range it’ll stay mostly aloft, but the northern mountains may feel the impacts of the smoke and poor air quality.

A cold front swings through overnight with gusty winds and dropping Sunday’s temperatures down into the mid-80s.

