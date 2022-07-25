DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger across Denver Monday night with mild lows in the middle 60s. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies, helping highs top out in the upper 80s. Afternoon storm chances are low and mainly out in the Eastern Plains.

Wednesday also has small chances for late evening storms across the Eastern Plains. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s with abundant sunshine.

Thursday has great rain and storm chances with mostly cloudy skies. With cloudy skies, highs will be the coolest in about a month, only reaching the upper 70s. Friday also has good rain and storm chances with extra cloud cover. Highs will hover around the 80 degree mark with some breezy winds.

The weekend begins with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday is back to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. Monday starts the next workweek with highs in the lower 90s and plenty of sunshine.