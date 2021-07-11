Warm and hazy today, hotter tomorrow

DENVER (KDVR) – Today’s high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s/low 90s across the state with breezy winds and dry conditions.

An Air Quality Warning has been issued through 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Haze and smoke roll in by the afternoon and stick around through Monday.

Monday will stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Looking ahead to Tuesday and the weather for the All-Star Game that afternoon, temperatures will cool to the 80s by first pitch with an isolated storm possible.

Storm chances will stay on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 90s.