DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached the 70s across metro Denver Tuesday and will stay there for the next few days.

Expect afternoon highs on Wednesday and Thursday to be in the upper 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year in Denver.

There is a low chance of an isolated shower on late Wednesday afternoon for a few hours. However, the air is really dry so it’s more than likely the showers will evaporate leaving us with passing clouds and some wind.

We have a cold front arriving Friday that will bring temperatures down into the upper 60s for a couple of days to start the weekend. It will be a little windy with speeds up to 25mph Friday afternoon as the cold front passes. There is also another very low chance of an isolated shower.

The next best chance for rain showers arrives Monday into Tuesday, with Tuesday having the higher chance. But even that chance for rain is only around 20% for the Front Range and metro Denver.

So, while we have small chances for needed moisture the overall weather pattern continues to look dry. Please keep in mind that while we may not be under Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger (we’re missing the strong wind component) you should avoid open burning and any open flames or activity that can cause a spark.