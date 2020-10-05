Warm and dry weather to continue into weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Our weather pattern of sunny skies and dry conditions will continue through early this weekend.

There will be some smoke at times from wildfires continuing to burn in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming. The thickest smoke will generally arrive in the late afternoon and stick around overnight into the early morning hours.

Temperatures will be above normal with low 80s forecast each day through Friday in metro Denver. We should be about 10 degrees cooler with afternoon readings in the low 70s. The record highs this week are all in the upper 80s and look out of reach.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring snow back to the Colorado mountains by Sunday into Monday. A few inches is possible across some of the higher terrain.

That cold front will slide south across the Front Range and Denver late Sunday into early on Monday. We are expecting some passing rain showers and maybe even a few snowflakes mixing with the rain on the south side of town.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Sunday and then the 60s behind the cold front on Monday.