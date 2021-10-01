Warm and dry to start October in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — We are looking at a quiet weather pattern across metro Denver and the Front Range for the first week of October. Skies will be mainly sunny this weekend. Saturday will bring seasonal temperatures in the low 70s followed by warmer upper 70s on Sunday.

October weather is usually characterized as tranquil with sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures along with cool clear nights. However, we do on average get about 4 inches of snow during the month and we can have bitter blasts of very cold air at times too. It’s a month with lots of cooling from beginning to end. Plus, the days get shorter quickly.

Most of next week will stay dry and pleasantly warm with highs running slightly above average in the middle to upper 70s. The long-range forecast does hint at a chance for rain showers to return by the following weekend.