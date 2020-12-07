Warm and dry start to week; End of week cold front with snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting warm high temperatures in the low to mid-60s Monday through Wednesday in Denver. The record highs are around 70 degrees each day. It will be dry.

The normal high right now in Denver is 43 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny, dry and mild through Wednesday. Highs in the 30s, 40s and even 50s.

An end of week storm system delivers colder air and chances for snow between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

This storm looks minor. Highs drop into the 30s in Denver. Teens and 20s in the Mountains with single digit overnight lows.

Mountain snow amounts 1-4 inches. Front Range accumulation is under 1 inch.

Drier on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast total snowfall between Thursday night and Saturday morning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast radar/satellite on Friday morning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.