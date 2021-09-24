Warm and dry pattern will change to cooler days with rain showers

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather over the weekend will be sunny, dry and warm both days. Highs will reach the middle 80s across metro Denver on Saturday, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Sunday will bring a little more heat with highs in the upper 80s. The record for Denver is 90 degrees set in 2010. We will be close to reaching that record. It will be toasty for tailgating at the Broncos home opener at Mile High and hot if you’re sitting in the sun at the Rockies game.

Next week will start with more sunny, dry and warm days. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the low to middle 80s through Tuesday.

A change in the weather pattern arrives on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the low 70s that will last through Friday. And, we will have the chance to get some needed rain showers. The best chance looks to be on Wednesday into early Thursday with up to a half inch possible in some communities. Spotty showers will still be possible later on Thursday and again on Friday.