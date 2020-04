Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Sunday’s temperatures will heat up about 10 degrees from Saturday’s high temperature of 59 degrees.

It will be a mild day with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest on Sunday making fire danger high.

Temperatures will make it into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and dry weather.

The next round of unsettled weather will move in on Wednesday and Thursday bringing a chance of rain showers to the Front Range.