Warm and dry in metro Denver before wet weather pattern arrives Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) -- Get ready to enjoy another warm day on Tuesday in Denver with highs again reaching the 70s under mainly sunny skies and a little wind at times.

We will cool slightly to the mid- and upper 60s on Wednesday with more clouds across the area.

The weather pattern looks unsettled starting on Thursday through Saturday with scattered rain showers possible each day.

Another storm system looks to deliver even more rain showers along with some snow for Easter Sunday and Monday as temperatures dip into the 40s.

It is possible we could see several inches of snow, making Easter egg hunts a challenge.