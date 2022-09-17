DENVER (KDVR) — After a few evening showers, skies will clear over Denver Saturday night with seasonal lows in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies are back for Sunday afternoon with above-average highs.

We will top out in the upper 80s, putting Denver 10 degrees above average. Conditions look great for the Broncos game that kicks off at 2:25 p.m.

It gets even warmer to start the workweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Monday continues to be dry with sunny skies. Abundant sunshine is also here on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

A big cool down is expected on Wednesday as highs only make it to the lower 70s with extra clouds and showers. Rain can linger through Thursday. Highs will also be in the mid-70s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with more seasonal highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday looks pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.