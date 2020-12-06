Warm and Dry Days Continue

Temperatures will be around 60 degrees this afternoon on the Front Range with sunshine and dry weather all across Colorado. It will be another great day to spend time outside.

Afternoon high temperatures will be running about 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year and stay near 60 to start next week with dry conditions through Wednesday.

Colorado’s next storm system will start moving in on Thursday and last through the weekend. It will cool temperatures into the 30s and 40s with a light chance for snow on Friday and Saturday.

A lot can still change with this storm system since it is so far away but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.