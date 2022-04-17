DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will slow Sunday night across Denver and lows will dip near freezing. Sunshine is back for Monday with comfortable highs in the middle 60s. Winds will be lighter on Monday, but can still be brisk across the Eastern Plains.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs nearing 80 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be brisk through the afternoon and enhanced fire risks are expected.

Wednesday is a little cooler, but still above average with highs in the lower 60s, sunny skies and breezy winds.

Thursday and Friday will be near the 80-degree mark for highs with plenty of sunshine. Breezy winds are back in the forecast for the end of the week and with the high heat, there looks to be a higher fire risk.

A system moves into the mountains on Saturday morning adding clouds and the small chance for a shower. Highs are closer to seasonal averages in the lower 60s with breezy winds. Sunday is mild with slow clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s.