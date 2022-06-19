DENVER (KDVR) — Brisk winds and extra clouds stick around the Front Range Sunday night. Winds will slow after midnight with mild lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine returns for Monday afternoon with warm highs in the upper 80s. The wind can become breezy in the second half of the day.

Tuesday is closer to seasonal averages with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with a breezy afternoon wind. Wednesday has highs in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a small chance of a late-day shower or storm. Thursday has more sunshine as highs reach the lower 90s and the chance for a late-day storm.

Friday and Saturday add a few extra clouds with a better chance for late-day showers and storms. Highs will be above average in the lower 90s with a lighter wind. Sunday is closer to seasonal averages with highs in the middle 80s and partly sunny skies.