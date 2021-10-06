Warm and breezy before rain showers return fall temperatures to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The warm weather pattern will be sticking around for several more days.

So you get to enjoy afternoon highs in the upper 70s through Saturday, which is about 10 degrees above normal at this time of year. There will be some passing clouds and it will be breezy each day.

A cold front arrives late on Saturday and will push cooler air across the area on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will only warm into the middle 60s, which is just a little below normal. There will also be a few showers possible, especially south of the city.

In the mountains, the cold front will produce rain and snow along with gusty wind both Saturday and Sunday. That combination will probably knock a lot of leaves off the trees, marking an end to the Fall leaf-peeping season.

We are tracking a better chance for mountain snow and rain on the plains coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, the best snow will fall in the northern mountains although accumulation is possible in all mountains regions.

We will have rain showers along the Front Range and in metro Denver with much cooler highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. It is possible that some snow could mix with a few rain showers, mainly in the foothills west of the city.