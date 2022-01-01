Very cold Saturday night, then sunshine returns Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies stay clear Saturday night as lows dip to the single digits before midnight. We’ll hover in the lower teens after midnight with wind chills in the negatives, especially along the Eastern Plains.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for the Eastern Plains through Sunday morning. With travel conditions still impacted and cold temperatures overnight, Saturday remains a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Sunshine and mild temperatures return for the end of the weekend and start of the work week. We’ll see some breezy winds on Tuesday and extra clouds through the first half of Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast from Wednesday evening through early Thursday with a few inches possible.

Chilly temps return for Thursday and sunshine is back in the forecast.