Upper 90s again Thursday before showers return to cool us off

DENVER (KDVR) — We still have a few more hot and dry days to get through before temperatures head to seasonal levels in the upper 80s.

We are forecasting afternoon readings in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. The record highs will be within reach. The high record on Thursday is 99 (from 2007) and on Friday it is 100 (from 1962).

We will top in the low 90s on Saturday thanks to more cloud cover and a few showers late in the day.

The next best chance for showers and thunderstorms starts on Sunday and continues each afternoon through the middle of the week. Monday has the highest likelihood of rain. Additionally, the benefit of the increased rain chances will be lower highs in the upper 80s.

Denver’s average high for this time of year is 88 degrees.