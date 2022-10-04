DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunshine on Tuesday with a 10% chance for an afternoon shower and thunderstorm. The Front Range will see highs in the upper 60s.

The mountains can expect a 10% to 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with snow above tree line. Highs in the upper elevations will be in the 50s.

Your forecast for the Broncos Game on Thursday is looking dry, and clear, with temperatures falling through the 60s.

A cold front hits the Front Range on Friday with low clouds and a 10% chance of a drizzle and afternoon rain showers. The cold front will bring cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday is a notch drier across the state.

Sunday features a 10% to 20% chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.