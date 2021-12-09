Up to 2 feet of snow possible in the mountains; Denver’s snowless streak could end Friday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry Thursday in Denver with highs in the mid-50s. On-and-off snow continues in the mountains today with an addition 1-2 inches possible.

Thursday marks 232 days without snow in Denver but that could change by Friday.

The main event storm system arrives tonight into Friday. Here’s the total accumulation expected by Friday night:

Southern Mountain ski areas: 2 feet

Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet

Summit County: 8-12 inches

Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-12 inches

Steamboat and Flat Tops: 14-17 inches

Foothills: 2-4 inches

Denver: 0-1 inch

Palmer Divide: 1-2 inches

Fort Collins: 0-1 inch

Eastern Plains: 0-1 inch

Grand totals by 5pm Friday.

Expect much colder temperatures on Friday across the board. Temperatures in Denver will drop all day through the 30s into the 20s, mountain temperatures will be in the teens.

It will be a very cold night into Saturday morning with mountain lows minus 10 to minus 20 degrees. Front Range lows will be in the teens.

It will be dry Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next storm system arrives Dec. 14 to Dec. 15.