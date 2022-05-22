DENVER (KDVR) – A chilly start with a cool afternoon up ahead.

Temperatures will be in the 50s today with increasing clouds and a passing shower possible.

Snow showers stick around for the high country with light accumulation by tonight.

As we go overnight, more moisture arrives so rain possible into early Monday morning.

Monday we have isolated storms around with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday is our best chance at rain this week before we start to dry things out Wednesday.

A nice warm up takes it from there into the weekend.