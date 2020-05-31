Unseasonably warm, unsettled pattern continues into June

As we end our weekend and the month of May, temperatures will remain above average. Highs today will hit the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Front Range, 70-80s across the High Country. Similar to Saturday, expect quiet conditions this morning, with a gradual increase in clouds by the midday hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The risk for severe weather will stay low, with storms capable of producing strong wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Sunday’s forecast highs

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs soaring into the 80-90s across the state. In fact, highs will stay above average through the remainder of the work week, staying in the 80-90s. The unsettled weather pattern will also persist, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms each afternoon through Friday.