Unseasonably warm Saturday, snow by Sunday

Temperatures will remain above average as we start our weekend, with highs today soaring into the 60s across the Front Range, 40s for the high country. Statewide, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions through the afternoon.

A cold front will move through the state on Sunday, bringing in the chance of mountain snow starting in the morning hours. For those living in eastern Colorado, temperatures will make it into the 50s with rain showers starting during the afternoon, transitioning to snow Sunday evening into Monday morning. Snow showers will be heavy at times. Snow will wrap up in the metro area and Front Range by the mid-morning hours on Monday, but will continue in the mountains through the day.

Totals will range from 1-4″ for the I-25 corridor and Denver metro. For the plains, expect totals to stay under 2″ through Monday morning. As for the mountains, by midday Monday we’re looking at snowfall accumulation ranging from 3-6″ with localized higher amounts possible at the higher elevations.

Sunshine will return Tuesday through Friday as temperatures return to the 50-60s for the first week of March.