Another 70 degree day before accumulating snow for Easter

DENVER– Temperatures will jump above average as we end our week on Friday. Expect highs to return to the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Front Range with mainly dry conditions. Meanwhile in the high country, highs today will stay in the 40s and 50s with isolated rain and snow showers.

A pattern change will shake things up as we head into the upcoming weekend. On Saturday, highs will stay in the 60s, above average, with the chance for some isolated rain showers by the evening hours. This will transition from rain over to snow by Easter Sunday morning. Expect periods of heavy snow showers through the day Sunday with highs only in the 30s.

Snowfall totals look to range from 1-4″ for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains through Sunday. Higher totals up to 8″ will be possible for portions of the northern foothills in portions of Larimer and Boulder Counties.

This pattern of unsettled and cooler weather will linger into the upcoming work week. We’ll keep the chance of scattered rain and snow showers in the forecast each and every day through Thursday with highs in the 40-50s.