Unseasonably warm, dry weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is facing a hot, dry and windy weekend ahead with high fire danger.

On Saturday, expect highs in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Denver metro and eastern Plains, with 70-80s across the high country. Saturday morning will start off quiet, with a few afternoon clouds expected. A storm or two will try to form along the Colorado and Wyoming/Nebraska state lines later during the afternoon.

Forecast highs for Saturday, August 8th

Clouds and any storms will clear out overnight, as temperatures drop into the 50-60s to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast will offer another above-average day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s across the eastern half of Colorado. The state will stay dry, with no chances of showers or thunderstorms. It will be breezy at times, keeping fire danger high.

As we head into the new workweek, expect minimal chances of showers and thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be slightly cooler, maxing out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The second half of the workweek remains dry and sunny, as highs stay above average in the mid-to-lower 90s.

The average high in Denver this time of year is 89 degrees.