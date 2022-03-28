DENVER (KDVR) – The warm conditions from over the weekend continue for one more day before changes get here tomorrow.

Temperatures warm to the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon with gusty winds.

The warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dry conditions mean fire weather danger today.

We also have Winter Weather Advisories for the western half of the state as our next system moves in overnight.

Tuesday will be much cooler and seasonal in the 50s.

Snow arrives for the mountains by the morning with rain for the metro lunchtime to the afternoon. Showers can switch to snow overnight in Denver with a mix through Wednesday morning. Roads are not expected to be impacted as it has been warm, and little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Another system moves in on Friday adding scattered rain and snow to the forecast. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunshine builds back in through the upcoming weekend as highs climb to the lower 60s on Sunday afternoon.