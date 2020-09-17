Unhealthy thick smoke, highs near 90 degrees Thursday; Less smoke this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be thick smoke and unhealthy air quality today for most of Colorado. The air quality will be the equivalent of smoking two cigarettes today. The high temperature will be 87 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine, dry, and highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Smoke continues on Friday with some improvement by the afternoon. Mostly dry. Near 90 for the Front Range.

The normal high in Denver right now is 79 degrees.

Smoke concentrations thin-out on Saturday and especially Sunday across Colorado.

Saturday turns partly cloudy as a storm systems races through Wyoming. Slight chance for an afternoon rain shower. Highs near 90 degrees in Denver.

Slightly cooler on Sunday-Tuesday as the Wyoming storm systems pushes some cooler air into Colorado. Highs around 80. Small chances for afternoon rain showers.

Smoke outlook, Thursday 9/17/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Air Quality Index, Thursday 9/17/2020, Meteorologist Chris Tomer.