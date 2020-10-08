Unhealthy air quality, record-tying heat Thursday; Windy cold front Sunday-Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality alerts remain in effect today for most of the Front Range, Foothills and Northern Mountains. “Unhealthy” air quality. It will be like smoking 1-2 cigarettes.

Wildfire danger remains high to extreme.

We are forecasting a record-tying high today of 85 degrees in Denver. The current record was set in 1910.

The mountains stay dry, smoky today with 50s, 60s and possibly 70.

Friday and Saturday are similar. Abnormally warm, dry.

Sunday’s cold front is trending drier. Why? The storm track keeps shifting north. This places Colorado on the windy, drier side of the jet stream.

Rain chances are 10-20% for Denver and the Front Range. Mountain snow 1-3 inches.

Monday looks 20 degrees cooler across the board. Precip chances are small.

Overall, we really need a soaking rain/snow but it doesn’t look great at this point.

Smoke outlook Thursday, 10/8/2020.