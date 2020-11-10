Two more mountain storm systems ahead; Sunny, dry in Denver Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies today in Denver with highs in the 40s.

Gusty wind is likely on the Continental Divide today, 30-70mph. Otherwise, turning drier as our storm system departs.

Veterans Day looks dry and sunny state-wide. Front Range highs in the upper 40s.

A two-part storm system hits the mountains Friday-Saturday. The initial batch of snow on Friday is lighter than the 2nd batch on Saturday. 4-12″ of total snow on the way for the Central and Northern Mountains.

Turning drier on Sunday.

All the while, dry in Denver and across the Front Range with downsloping winds. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Wind gusts 25-50mph.

Friday-Saturday mountain snowstorm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

But, it will be windy on SaFriday and Saturday in Denver, 20-50mph gusts.

.