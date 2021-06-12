Turning up the heat with isolated storms tomorrow

After a nice cooler start to the weekend, the heat quickly returns this afternoon and takes over.

It will be sunny with highs both days in the 90s across metro Denver. Our average high is in the low 80s at this time of year.

Isolated storms are possible by Sunday afternoon. Severe risk is low but could still get a few storms with heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and hail.

We are looking at even hotter days early next week with temps expected to reach the upper 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Record highs could be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday forecast high: 97 Monday record high: 102, set in 2006 Tuesday forecast high: 99 Tuesday record high: 97, set in 1993 Wednesday forecast high: 98 Wednesday record high: 96, set in 2020

We will still be in the 90s through the end of the week but not record setting. Rain chances return to the forecast to offer some relief as well.