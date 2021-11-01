Tuesday will stay chilly with chance for rain, snow showers

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. The unsettled weather pattern will stay in place with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day.

Whether Denver and the Front Range will see rain or snow will all depend on the temperatures and timing of the showers. During the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s, precipitation will likely fall as rain in the lower elevations. If precipitation falls early in the morning or after dark, there could be some snow.

Better chances for snow showers will stay in the foothills, Palmer Divide and Cheyenne Ridge. There could be a dusting up to an inch in these areas by late Tuesday night. Colorado’s mountains will see 1 to 4 inches of fresh snow.

Showers will end early Wednesday morning with dry weather returning for the rest of the day. High temperatures will reach the 50s Wednesday afternoon with sunshine.

The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with high temperatures staying in the 60s through the weekend.