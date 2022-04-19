DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a near-record high of 80 degrees today in Denver. The record high is 80 set in 1961.

We’ll see wave cloudiness mixed with sunshine. Winds turn breezy this afternoon at 15 to 30 mph.

The mountains will see increasing clouds with a fast, minor storm system brushing the central and northern mountains with snow tonight into Wednesday morning. 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation at the ski areas.

Inches of total snow by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Wednesday is expected to be breezy in the afternoon in Denver. Temps drop to 72 degrees.

Temps will surge back to 80 on Thursday and Friday with wildfire risk. Gusts to 40 to 45 mph are likely Friday afternoon.

A stronger storm system hits Colorado this Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances increase for the Front Range between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Highs drop into the 50s.

This storm delivers 4 to 12 inches of snow to the mountains and a temperature drop.

The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see a rain/snow mix with 1 to 3 inches of wet snow accumulation and lots of melting.

Monday is predicted to be drier.