Tuesday morning snow after clouds increase Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Even with clear skies tonight, lows will be above average in the mid-20s.

Clouds will build through Monday afternoon as highs make it to the upper 40s. Light snow is possible in the afternoon for the mountains.

Snow begins to move in from the north on Tuesday morning, before sunrise for the northern Front Range. Snow then impacts the metro area around 6 a.m., making the morning commute a little slippery. The snow will wrap up in the Metro area in the early afternoon and in the Foothills and along the Palmer Divide by the early evening.

Snow totals aren’t expected to be much, with the foothills picking up 2 to 5 inches, and the metro area and the Palmer Divide receiving 2 to 4 inches.

Skies clear for Wednesday with seasonal highs. There is a small chance for a flurry on Thursday morning, with clearing skies into the weekend. Highs are then back to the lower 50s for next weekend.