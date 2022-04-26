DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a dry Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and light winds across the Front Range.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-70s. The normal high right now in Denver is 63. The mountains stay sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

A small wave passes over Colorado on Wednesday with a slight chance for a rain/snow shower in the mountains. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in Denver.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday.

A storm system brushes Colorado on Friday with a 10% chance of rain in Denver. Wind increases Friday afternoon around 20 to 50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain gusts increase to 30 to 70 mph.

The central and northern mountains get 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Drier conditions return Saturday through Sunday.