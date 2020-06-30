Tuesday forecast offers break from the heat, isolated storms

1  of  2
Temperatures will drop 15 to 20 degrees compared to Monday thanks to a passing cold front. This front will bring in a few isolated showers, primarily to the high country and Front Range this afternoon. Expect breezy conditions with a mixture of sun and clouds.

High fire danger will continue along southern Colorado and portions of the San Luis Valley. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour will be possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will offer seasonal conditions with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

A typical summer pattern will return heading into the holiday weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s forecast includes highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few afternoon scattered thunderstorms.

