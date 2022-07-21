DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be a warm night in Denver with lows in the mid-60s and mostly clear skies. High heat is here on Friday afternoon with highs reaching the triple digits. Denver has a forecast high of 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

Saturday also looks hot with highs nearing 100 degrees. Abundant sunshine is here to start the weekend with a gentle breeze. Changes arrive on Sunday with extra clouds and chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will also be mild, and the coolest in about two weeks, as they hit the upper 80s. Monday has smaller chances for rain, but the extra clouds linger for the afternoon. Highs are seasonal in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be warm with highs in the lower 90s, sunny skies, and small storm chances. Wednesday is mild as we dip back to the upper 80s with afternoon storms. Thursday is even cooler, as highs top out in the middle 80s, bringing relief from the high heat.