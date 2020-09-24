Trio of heat records possible; Cold front arrives Sunday into Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Record-tying heat is possible today at 89 degrees in Denver. The record is 89 set in 1992. It will be hazy, with smoky sunshine.

The mountains stay dry with hazy, smoky sunshine. High wildfire danger. High temps in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Friday is similar with a record-tying high of 91 degrees. Hazy, smoky sunshine. High wildfire danger.

Saturday mirrors both days.

A cold front arrives Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind increases with a 10% chance of rain showers. Highs drop 10-20 degrees.

Monday-Wednesday highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry. Less wildfire smoke.