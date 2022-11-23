DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn breezy and cloudy Wednesday afternoon and evening as a storm system pushes into the mountains.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday with travel concerns south and west of metro Denver.

Weather tonight: Breezy winds, snow starts south

Winds will increase on the Front Range Wednesday night as the cold front moves through Colorado. Gusts will be up to 30 mph.

Mountain snow showers will continue to push east reaching the foothills and Palmer Divide after 7 p.m. Roads could turn slick over mountain passes and along the Palmer Divide and foothills late Wednesday night.

Temperatures will fall to 26 degrees in Denver overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Morning snowfall

Scattered snow showers will continue through Thursday morning and will come to an end in most spots by late morning on Thursday.

If you are traveling Thursday morning, areas south and west of Denver will have the highest chance for slick spots.

Snowfall totals will stay under an inch in metro Denver with the best chance for accumulation on the south and west sides of town. Most places in metro Denver will not see accumulation.

The Palmer Divide will see 1 to 3 inches of snow with 1 to 2 inches in the foothills. The mountains will see 1 to 5 inches.

Skies will clear quickly midday Thursday into the afternoon with sunshine quickly improving roads.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday afternoon with winds staying breezy.

Looking ahead: Dry, warm weekend

Dry weather and warmer temperatures will return on Friday. Highs will hit the 50s in Denver Friday, Saturday and potentially Sunday.

The next storm system the Pinpoint Weather team is keeping an eye on will move in on Tuesday bringing another snow chance and a cooldown to Denver.