DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is getting ready for a winter storm in late May. It will start with a cold front sweeping through Thursday night followed by cold temperatures and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Timing

Friday morning – Snow showers will start in the northern mountains early Friday morning with light rain showers developing on the Front Range. By midday Friday, precipitation will become heavier. Rain will start to change over to a rain/snow mix and snow on parts of the Front Range.

Road impacts in Metro Denver and most of the Front Range will likely be minimal through Friday afternoon due to warm pavement and temperatures staying in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Friday evening – By Friday night, the rain will change over to snow in Denver and road conditions will get worse in the mountains, foothills, and on the Palmer Divide.

Snow could be heavy at times causing low visibility and making travel difficult Friday night. Denver could see some slushy accumulation in spots but a lot of melting will still occur across the Metro.

Saturday morning – Snow showers will continue into Saturday morning. As temperatures fall below freezing in the early morning hours, roads will get worse where higher totals are expected. Temperatures will climb back above freezing by mid-morning.

Saturday evening – By midday Saturday, showers will become lighter and will end from north to south in the afternoon and evening. Roads should improve by Saturday night.

Totals

The biggest snowfall totals will stay in the Front Range mountains, foothills, and along the Palmer Divide. Areas south and west of Denver will see heavy wet snow with big accumulations.

For Metro Denver and lower elevations, snowfall totals will be hard to measure and a lot of factors could change the forecast. There will be a lot of melting due to warm temperatures on Thursday so keep in mind that these numbers could look a lot smaller on the ground in some areas.

Metro Denver: 2 to 6 inches

Eastern Plains: 1 to 3 inches

Palmer Divide (Castle Rock, Larkspur, Monument): 8 to 12 inches

Northern Front Range (Fort Collins, Loveland): 2 to 5 inches

Foothills: 8 to 18 inches (above 7,000 feet)

NE Mountains: 1 to 2 feet (mountains west of the divide will see much less)

Whether areas see the precipitation fall as snow or rain, most of the Front Range and eastern mountains have a chance to see 1 to 2 inches of precipitation if it is all melted down into liquid form. This will significantly help with high fire danger and drought.

Temperatures

Friday’s high temperature of 45 degrees will likely happen before noon. In the afternoon and evening, temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop around 30 degrees in Denver with a high of 42 degrees that afternoon.

Sunday morning’s low could drop into the upper 20s in Denver.

With lows below freezing and the potential for heavy wet snow, make sure to cover up plants or bring them inside and shake off the snow from tree branches.

Temperatures will gradually warm on Sunday and into next week. There will still be unsettled weather with chances for rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Dry and warmer weather will return to Denver by Wednesday and Thursday.

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stayed tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW.

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.