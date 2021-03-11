Thursday evening storm update: Big totals still expected this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few isolated rain and snow showers Thursday evening with no travel impacted expected. Light, on-and-off snow showers will continue into Friday.

Accumulation for Thursday and Friday will mostly stay in the higher elevations, west of Interstate 25, where 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Heavier snow will move in for Saturday and Sunday. The biggest impacts are expected Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night, when snowfall rates will be high and snow will accumulate quickly.

Some snow may linger into early Monday before drier weather moves in.

Totals will range from 1 to 2 feet on the Front Range. The higher end of that is more likely in higher elevations.

The foothills and Front Range mountains will see the biggest totals from this storm. In these areas, 2 to 4 feet of snow is possible.

Travel will be tough Saturday night through Sunday. It will be best to stay home if you can.

Dry and warmer weather will move back in on Wednesday and Thursday after a few light snow showers on Tuesday.