DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Thursday with increasing wave cloudiness across the Front Range. Temperatures will reach near 80.

The normal high right now in Denver is 64.

The mountains will stay dry on Thursday and with breezes above the treeline. Mountain temps will be in the 50s and 60s.

Forecast wind gusts on Friday afternoon.

A windy storm system will deliver a glancing blow to the northern half of Colorado on Friday. 1-4 inches of mountain snow.

Front Range wind gusts will increase 25-50 mph in the afternoon. There will be high wildfire danger and blowing dust. Temps will drop 10 degrees into the 60s.

Winds will stay breezy into Saturday morning at 15-30 mph. Conditions will be drier and more tranquil on Sunday with a high of 70.

A better chance for rain arrives on Monday.