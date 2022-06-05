DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger across Denver Sunday night with the spotty showers exiting the area. Overnight lows are mild in the lower 50s with a light wind.

Monday will be another warm one with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds stick around with late-day showers and storms popping up and clearing to the Eastern Plains. The southern half of the plains has a slight risk for severe storms, mainly seeing gusty winds and small hail.

Tuesday also has the chance for some afternoon and evening storms across the Eastern Plains. Highs stay in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a late day shower and highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday has more sunshine in the forecast with hot highs reaching the 90-degree mark. Friday rounds out the workweek with the chance for a shower and partly cloudy skies.

Abundant sunshine is back for the weekend with toasty highs that will be near 90 degrees.