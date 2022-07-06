DENVER (KDVR) — The highest rain chance of this week is on Wednesday. A surge of monsoon moisture is moving across Colorado. Expect a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms in Denver with highs in the mid-80s and chances are 60-80% in the mountains.

Precipitation chances in Denver drop to 40% Thursday afternoon and temperatures stay in the mid-80s.

Forecast Glenwood Canyon closure risk.

High pressure builds in through the weekend, which is a strong high pressure dome. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast is 90s on Friday and 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The record on Saturday is 98; Sunday is 102.

Future radar at 5pm Wednesday.

Afternoon t-storm chances return next week and highs cool down.