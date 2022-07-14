DENVER (KDVR) — The best chance for scattered thunderstorms arrives on Friday across metro Denver and the Front Range. The timing will be from after the lunch hour into the early evening. Some rain over old burn scars in the foothills could trigger localized flooding.

Another chance for late-day storms is possible on Saturday, but we are not expecting as many as we’ll see on Friday. The good news is that the rain chances will help to bring afternoon highs down into the low 90s.

Sunday is looking hot and dry again with forecast highs back in the upper 90s. The record on Sunday is 102 set in 2010. It does not look like we will heat to that level.

We will stay in the 90s through the end of next week. And, each day will have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Most days the chance will be low with only isolated storms possible with little rain. The best chance for needed rain comes on Tuesday of next week.