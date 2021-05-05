Thunderstorm chances for Cinco de Mayo with highs in the 60s; Cold front on Mother’s Day

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be Sunshine on Wednesday for Cinco de Mayo, followed by a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Front Range highs will be around 62 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 30% chance for rain/snow showers with highs in the 40s and 50s.

It will be drier and sunnier Thursday and Friday. Front Range highs in the 70s and low-80s.

Saturday morning starts out dry then a fast moving cold front hits the mountains midday. It will hit the Front Range by Saturday afternoon/night. Expect rain and t-storms developing.

This cold front stalls across the Front Range for Mother’s Day and Monday. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s with drizzle, low clouds, and some light snow in the Foothills and mountains.

Tuesday could remain unsettled with conditions drying out by Wednesday.